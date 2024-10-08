Cal Bank sacks top managers

Cal Bank has fired several top executives

Source: Daily Guide

Cal Bank has fired several top executives, including the Head of Treasury, Finance, and Corporate Banking, due to internal collusion linked to a GH¢1.5 billion bad loan.

This follows financial challenges that saw the bank's capital reduced after impairments.



Despite raising only GH¢145.8 million from a GH¢600 million rights issue, CalBank seeks to cover the shortfall via a private placement.

A new Managing Director and a banking consultant have been appointed to lead the restructuring.



The Bank of Ghana set a November 2024 deadline to resolve the issues. Profit recovery improved by mid-2024.



Read full article