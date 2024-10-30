Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

CalBank reports strong Q3 2024 financial results, shows significant growth

CalBank Reports 26.png CEO Carl Asem

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

CalBank PLC has unveiled impressive financial results for the third quarter of 2024, signaling a robust turnaround in its performance. The bank reported a profit after tax of GH¢223.9 million, representing a 26.1% increase compared to the same period last year and a notable 41.8% rise from the first half of 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live