Cannabis could be key economic driver with technology infusion

Roey Gilad, Ambassador-Designate, Embassy of Israel

Israel's Ambassador-Designate to Ghana, Roey Gilad, highlighted the potential of Ghana's cannabis industry, urging the country to embrace medicinal cannabis and hemp markets by leveraging Israeli technology.

The global cannabis market is projected to grow to $444.34 billion by 2030. At a forum in Accra, Gilad emphasized Ghana's ideal agricultural conditions and the need for regulatory frameworks and public education to reduce stigma.

Experts, including Cannacham CEO Mark Dark, advocated for integrating Israeli innovations like smart irrigation and genetic optimization to boost Ghana's cannabis sector, creating economic benefits, job opportunities, and export revenue.



