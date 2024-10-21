Capacity Building Key in unlocking Africa’s Free Trade potential, says World Customs Rules of Origin Expert

Mette Werdellin Azzam, Lead Origin Expert for the WCO’s EU-WCO Rules of Origin Africa Programme

Source: Eye on Port

Mette Werdellin Azzam, Lead Origin Expert for the WCO’s EU-WCO Rules of Origin Africa Programme, emphasized the importance of understanding the rules of origin for the effective implementation of the AfCFTA during a discussion on Eye on Port.

She highlighted that these rules ensure only ratified countries enjoy trade benefits and noted Ghana's strong grasp of them among stakeholders.



However, Azzam pointed out that negotiations for certain products, like textiles, remain incomplete.

She advocated for continuous training, collaboration among customs and the private sector, and simplifying compliance to maximize the potential of intra-Africa trade.



