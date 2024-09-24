Business

Cathay Pacific Bans Couple After Mid-Flight Clash Over Reclining Seat

Cathay Pacific Plane Ezgif.png Cathay Pacific flight

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cathay Pacific has banned a middle-aged Hong Kong couple from its flights after an intense confrontation with a mainland Chinese passenger over her reclining seat. The incident, which took place on a flight from Hong Kong to London on September 17, has since sparked widespread online outrage and debate about passenger etiquette, particularly around the contentious issue of reclining airplane seats.

