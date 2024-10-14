Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana calls for sustainable solutions amid dry spell relief efforts

The Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana has praised the government's initiative to provide food grants to over 800,000 farmers affected by drought. However, it emphasizes the need for a sustainable, long-term strategy to address food insecurity.

Key recommendations include expanding dams to support dry-season farming, procuring irrigation systems for drought-prone areas, and collaborating with financial institutions to ease farmers' debt burdens.

Additionally, the Chamber advocates for a National Agricultural Social Protection Mechanism, proposing a 10-year policy framework to ensure ongoing support during crises and enhance the agricultural sector's resilience to climate risks.



