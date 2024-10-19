Charity Derby Akeiti – the artist who turned an apprenticeship at a local shop into a career

Charity Derby Akeiti

Charity Derby Akeiti is a versatile artist, graphic and textile designer, and entrepreneur with a background in fine arts. Her career began at age 11 when she was introduced to art by her mother, leading her to pursue formal training at Delta State University, Nigeria.

Her works have been featured in projects such as the Nkyinkyim Museum mural and Chale Wote Street Art Festival. Despite facing gender-based challenges in the male-dominated art world, she remains dedicated to empowering women through art, particularly female remand prisoners.

She also runs Art For Soul International, fostering international art exchanges and residencies.



