Business
China tells carmakers to pause investment in EU countries backing EV tariffs, sources say

ATFITA2RUVMZDGHXSZULMHDXRE Ezgif.png Cars to be exported sit at a terminal in the port of Yantai, Shandong province, China

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: reuters.com

China has directed its automakers to halt significant investments in European countries that support new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which can reach up to 45.3%.

This guidance follows a recent EU vote, where ten member states supported the tariffs, while five opposed and twelve abstained.

During a meeting on October 10, Chinese firms like BYD, SAIC, and Geely were advised to pause heavy investments, especially in pro-tariff countries, and to focus on those that opposed the tariffs.

This strategy aims to consolidate negotiations with Europe amid rising tensions over the EV market.

Source: reuters.com