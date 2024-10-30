China tells carmakers to pause investment in EU countries backing EV tariffs, sources say

Cars to be exported sit at a terminal in the port of Yantai, Shandong province, China

China has directed its automakers to halt significant investments in European countries that support new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which can reach up to 45.3%.

This guidance follows a recent EU vote, where ten member states supported the tariffs, while five opposed and twelve abstained.



During a meeting on October 10, Chinese firms like BYD, SAIC, and Geely were advised to pause heavy investments, especially in pro-tariff countries, and to focus on those that opposed the tariffs.

This strategy aims to consolidate negotiations with Europe amid rising tensions over the EV market.



