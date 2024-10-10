CitizenApp will fight financial mismanagement, corruption in public service delivery – Minister

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister for Finance

Source: GNA

The government has launched the CitizenApp Data Interoperability System (CADIS) to reduce financial mismanagement and corruption in Ghana, ultimately creating job opportunities and fostering economic growth.

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam described the app as a transformative digital platform that centralizes interactions between citizens and government agencies, enhancing access to public services.



Developed by the Ghana Revenue Authority and the National Information Technology Agency, CADIS allows users to manage personal information, file taxes, pay bills, and access job opportunities conveniently.

GRA Commissioner-General Ms. Julie Essiam emphasized that this initiative aims to simplify public service interactions and improve citizens' quality of life.



