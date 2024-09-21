Business

Business
Coca‑Cola is planning to invest $1 billion to support long-term, sustainable growth in Nigeria

R32k9kuTURBXy83ZmMyOTVlNi1mNjA4LTQ0ZDMtYjViNi05NDA3N2M3NmViYTIuanBlZ5KVAwDMg80OW80IE5MFzQMWzQGu3gACo Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company plans to invest an additional $1 billion in Nigeria over the next five years to capture growth in the country’s beverage market.

This was announced during a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Coca-Cola executives, who outlined plans for innovation, distribution expansion, and manufacturing capacity upgrades. Since 2013, Coca-Cola has invested $1.5 billion in Nigeria, creating over 3,000 jobs.

President Tinubu praised the company’s commitment, emphasizing private-sector partnerships as key to Nigeria's economic development.

However, concerns remain over Nigeria's business environment, with some multinationals exiting the market.

Source: africa.businessinsider.com