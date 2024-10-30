Business

Coconut industry fuels Job creation in Ghana

COCO 1 Ezgif.png Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, GEPA CEO

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and its CEO, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, are championing the development of Ghana’s coconut industry as a means to create jobs, boost rural economies, and promote sustainable livelihoods.

