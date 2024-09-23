Commonwealth Secretary-General, Lady Dentaa grace 25th Meridian Twinning anniversary

Lady Dentaa Amoateng, Patricia Scotland and other dignitaries were in attendance

The 25th anniversary of the Meridian Twinning between Tema, Ghana, and the UK’s Royal Borough of Greenwich was celebrated on September 14, 2024, in Greenwich.

The event, initiated by Prince Philip, featured a vibrant carnival, traditional Ghanaian celebrations, and the raising of the Ghana flag.



Key dignitaries, including Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC and GUBA President Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, attended.

The twinning highlights a longstanding partnership and reflects the diverse Commonwealth diaspora.



Lady Dentaa emphasized GUBA's continued support for initiatives promoting African and diaspora diversity, while Patricia Scotland praised the enduring UK-Ghana relationship.



Read full article