Compliance, internal auditing key to safe and ethical financial operations – Central Bank Governor

Dr. Ernest Addison

Source: GNA

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, has urged savings and loans companies to prioritize compliance with prudential rules and internal audit functions for safe and ethical operations.

He emphasized the importance of strong risk management and corporate governance for growth and operational expansion.



The Governor encouraged collaboration with banks and telecom companies to leverage emerging technologies. He assured the industry of the Central Bank's commitment to ensuring regulatory compliance and addressing challenges.

The event was held to mark the 20th anniversary of Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited, which has grown to serve over 668,000 clients with 35 branches and three agencies.



