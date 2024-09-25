CrowdStrike boss apologises for global IT outage

Senior executive Adam Meyers apologized for the incident, describing it as a "perfect storm"

Source: BBC

CrowdStrike faced a congressional hearing over a global IT outage caused by a faulty software update in July, which disrupted payment services, grounded flights, and affected hospitals.

Lawmakers questioned the firm's role and raised concerns about large-scale cyber events' impact on national security.



Lawmakers questioned the firm's role and raised concerns about large-scale cyber events' impact on national security.

Meyers emphasized that AI was not responsible for the outage and highlighted CrowdStrike's efforts to prevent future incidents.



The company faces lawsuits from affected individuals, businesses, and Delta Airlines, which reported a $500 million loss due to the disruption.



