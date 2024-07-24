CrowdStrike shares hit again as IT disruption continues

Travellers stranded at the airport after the global IT outage

Source: BBC

Shares in cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike have plunged more than 13% as the company reckons with the aftermath of causing a global IT outage.

Chief security officer Shawn Henry said the incident had been a "gut punch" for the firm, which had previously been one of the most trusted names in the industry.



"We let down the very people we committed to protect, and to say we’re devastated is a huge understatement,“ he said.

Many businesses are still recovering after a faulty "content update" last week crashed 8.5 million Microsoft Windows computers around the world.



