Cybervergent Supports Ghana’s Child Online Protection Initiative

Adetokunbo Omotosho

Source: Daily Guide

Cybervergent is collaborating with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to enhance online safety for children through the Child Online Protection Framework, launched by Second Lady Samira Bawumia during the National Cybersecurity Challenge 2024.

CEO Adetokunbo Omotosho emphasized the initiative's significance amid rising cybersecurity threats as internet usage grows.



The framework aims to implement policies and public awareness campaigns to educate children, parents, and educators on safe internet practices, thereby preventing exploitation and cybercrime.

Cybervergent's support reflects its commitment to the Ghanaian market and its role in combating digital threats as technology advances.



Read full article