Dalex Finance appoints Joe Jackson as CEO amid strategic expansion efforts

Dalex Finance and Leasing Company Limited has announced that the Bank of Ghana has approved Joe Jackson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. This endorsement solidifies Jackson's position at the helm of Dalex Finance, signaling a new era of leadership.

Joe Jackson, with over two decades of experience in financial technology, is known for his strong track record in driving innovation and strategic growth. As CEO, he will focus on advancing Dalex Finance’s digital services and customer-focused initiatives, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and operational excellence.



The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Dalex Finance, as it seeks to expand its product portfolio and adapt to the evolving financial needs of clients. “We are thrilled to have Joe Jackson lead our company,” said David Obuamah, Board Chairperson of Dalex Finance. “His vision aligns with our mission to revolutionize financial services in Ghana, and we’re confident in his ability to take Dalex Finance to new heights.”

Expressing his commitment to his new role, Jackson remarked, “I am honored to lead Dalex Finance at such a dynamic time in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and regulatory partners to drive forward our mission of responsible innovation and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”



With Jackson’s extensive expertise in fintech, Dalex Finance aims to reinforce its reputation as a trusted provider within Ghana's financial sector.



Read full article