Dalex Finance appoints Joe Jackson as CEO amid strategic expansion efforts

Joe Jackson Approved 464x424.png Joe Jackson is new CEO of Dalex Finance and Leasing Company Limited

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dalex Finance and Leasing Company Limited has announced that the Bank of Ghana has approved Joe Jackson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. This endorsement solidifies Jackson's position at the helm of Dalex Finance, signaling a new era of leadership.

