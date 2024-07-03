Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Business
0

David Addo-Ashong appointed acting board chair of Republic Bank Ghana

David Ashong E1719926499890 David Addo-Ashong

Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC announces the appointment of Mr. David Addo-Ashong as Acting Board Chairman following a decision by the Board of the Bank and Bank of Ghana’s approval.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live