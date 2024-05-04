Deloitte Ghana wins Africa ESG Company of the Year 2024

Deloitte Ghana

Deloitte Ghana has been recognised as Africa ESG Company of the Year 2024 at the prestigious World Safety Day 2024 and Africa Resilient ESG and Sustainability Awards.

Deloitte was rewarded as an outstanding leader in Environment, Stewardship, Social Responsibility and Governance as well as Sustainability at the event organised by the Ghana Institute of Safety and Environmental Professionals and Think Safety Global.



The Africa Resilient ESG and Sustainability Awards was held on Monday, April 29,2024.



The citation read “Over the past year Deloitte has demonstrated its unparalleled commitment in reducing carbon emissions, investing in communities, and maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance which also aligns with the core values of the awards scheme”.



Deloitte's global initiatives in sustainability, social impact, and ethical governance within the industry sets us apart as a leader within the ESG sector.



Speaking on the theme, "Integrating ESG Strategies for Sustainable Growth in Africa”, a Senior Manager with the Consulting Department at Deloitte Ghana, Ekow Kwofie was highly elated, emphasising the critical role of ESG strategies in driving sustainable growth across the African continent.

“We are honoured to receive this award as a testament to our commitment to making an impact in Africa’s ESG and our determination to be the vanguard of sustainability initiatives in Ghana and beyond”, Mr. Kwofie noted.



Deloitte Ghana’s approach to ESG has been holistic and forward-thinking, encompassing a range of initiatives from promoting diversity and inclusion within the workplace to implementing sustainable business practices and making an impact that benefit both people and the planet.



The Africa Resilient ESG and Sustainability Awards are dedicated to honoring organisations that are paving the way for a sustainable future in Africa and beyond.



About Deloitte ESG:



At Deloitte, our Sustainability Practice is the partner of choice to support you in your sustainability journey. We are well equipped to provide you with innovative approaches and solutions that will empower you to contribute to a sustainable and prosperous future for all. We have a dedicated cross-functional Sustainability Team in Ghana that is actively engaged and works with governments and clients across industries in re-aligning their strategy and governance to set sustainability at the core to their operations and services. We offer innovative solutions to deliver your sustainability challenges and help enable you to secure and maintain an industry-leading position as a growing and successful enterprise.