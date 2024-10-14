Deloitte moves to train more actuarial professionals for insurance industry

Dignitaries in the programme

Deloitte has launched the "Deloitte School of Actuarial Excellence," a three-month program designed to train more actuaries in Ghana's insurance industry.

The initiative addresses the shortage of qualified professionals, particularly in light of the International Financial Reporting System (IFRS) 17 requirements, which mandate updated estimates for insurance contracts.



The program targets both practicing actuaries and recent graduates, focusing on reserving, financial condition reporting and IFRS 17 compliance.

The National Insurance Commission emphasized the importance of actuaries in analyzing financial risks, while industry representatives commended Deloitte's effort to enhance actuarial skills in the sector.



Read full article