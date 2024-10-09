Digital Youth Hub Phase 1 launches in Dec

Vice President Dr. Bawumia highlighted the importance of digitalisation for economic growth

Phase 1 of the Digital Youth Hub at the University of Ghana will be inaugurated in December 2024 under the GhanaCARES ‘Obaatanpa’ programme.

The hub aims to empower youth with digital skills, promoting entrepreneurship and positioning Ghana as a digital hub in Africa.



The hub will also host a 2,200-seat conference room, attracting global investments.



Future expansion plans include similar hubs at other universities, such as KNUST, UCC, and UDS, supporting Ghana’s digital innovation and job creation.



