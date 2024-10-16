Digital equity crucial for a prosperous future – Communication Minister

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and other dignitaries at the WTSA in New Delhi

At the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) in New Delhi, Ghana's Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, emphasized the importance of global efforts to close the digital divide for a prosperous future.

She called for affordable internet and digital literacy, particularly for marginalized communities, and highlighted the need for investment in digital skills training and inclusivity in the tech industry.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful discussed leveraging technology to enhance climate modeling and healthcare through AI and telemedicine, asserting that Ghana's participation in WTSA reflects its commitment to technological advancement and global competitiveness.



