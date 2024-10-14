Dominic Owusu appointed to the International Currency Affairs Board

Dominic Owusu, Director and Head of Currency Management at the Bank of Ghana

Dominic Owusu, Director and Head of Currency Management at the Bank of Ghana, has been appointed to the Board of the International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA).

This recognition highlights Ghana's growing influence in global currency management and enhances the country's reputation in the international currency landscape.

Formed in 2004, IACA promotes excellence in the cash cycle. Mr. Owusu will work alongside esteemed global leaders to shape international currency policies and advance best practices, bringing valuable insights into integrating advanced technologies in currency processing and management.



