ECG gets interim Managing Director

David Asamoah, the Deputy Managing Director of Commercial Services at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has been appointed as the acting Managing Director following the resignation of Samuel Dubik Mahama on September 25. Asamoah will serve in this capacity until a substantive Managing Director is appointed. The announcement was made by ECG Board Chairman Alexander Afenyo-Markin during a press conference in Accra on September 26.





