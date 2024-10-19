ECG to disconnect unauthorised services, remove fake metres

ECG meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a new initiative to reduce commercial losses by conducting a comprehensive system audit.

Starting October 18, 2024, ECG will disconnect unauthorized electricity services and remove fake meters.



The company stressed that this is crucial to maintaining the integrity and reliability of the power supply.

Affected customers will need to regularize their electricity supply by applying for new services at ECG district offices.



ECG also advised customers to avoid using intermediaries, commonly referred to as "goro boys," and to deal directly with district offices.



