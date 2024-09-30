ECOWAS Court starts off 2024-2025 Legal Year with 38 scheduled cases, 20 judgments

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice resumed its 2024-2025 legal year with 38 cases set for hearing

Source: GNA

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice resumed its 2024-2025 legal year with 38 cases set for hearings by the end of September, following a two-month recess.

The court will deliver 20 judgments, including rulings. On September 24, 2024, seven cases were heard, with several adjourned to November 13, 2024, including Rev. John Joseph Hayab vs Nigeria and Mamadou Cellou Dalein Diallo vs Guinea.



Two cases, Neville Roberts vs The Gambia and The Incorporated Trustees of Expression Now Human Rights Initiative vs Nigeria, were adjourned for judgment.

One case was discontinued, and the court reaffirmed its commitment to regional justice and human rights.



Read full article