EU commits to advanced digital farming practices in Ghana

Malgorzata Pitura

Madam Malgorzata Pitura, Programme Officer of the EU Delegation to Ghana, emphasized the EU's commitment to advancing digital farming practices in Ghana.

Speaking at the 2024 Ghana Industrial Summit, she highlighted a study funded by the EU that analyzed the use of digital technologies among farmers.



While progress has been made, she stressed the need for better internet access in remote areas and digital tools for farmers.

The EU has invested €200 million in agribusiness support and continues to promote sustainable practices.



Pitura urged the Ghanaian government to adopt a digital agriculture policy for widespread support.



Read full article