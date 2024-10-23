Business

Ecobank injects GH¢2.2m into basic school digital education initiative

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

Ecobank has committed GH¢2.2 million to establish digital learning centers in four Ghanaian schools, as part of its 2024 Ecobank Day celebration.

Two schools—South Labone Girls Technical Institute and Potters Village Orphanage—have already received fully equipped computer labs that offer web development, AI, and robotics training.

Similar projects are underway at Bishop Assuah Catholic Basic School and 4 Garrison Educational Centre.

Partnering with Ghana Code Club, the initiative aims to bridge Ghana's digital skills gap while also enhancing traditional literacy. This marks the second year of Ecobank's 'Transforming Africa Through Education' campaign.

Source: thebftonline.com