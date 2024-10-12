Business

Elon Musk's X drops Unilever from advertiser boycott lawsuit

64iofjn8o.png Unilever

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: reuters.com

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has dropped Unilever from its August antitrust lawsuit, which accused the consumer goods giant and other companies of conspiring with an advertising group to boycott the platform, causing a loss in revenue.

Both X and Unilever reached an undisclosed agreement, with X stating its commitment to Unilever's brand safety standards.

X will continue its antitrust claims against other defendants, including Mars and CVS Health. The lawsuit followed a slump in X's ad revenue after Musk’s 2022 acquisition, as advertisers grew concerned about their brands appearing alongside harmful content.

