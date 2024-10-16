Embrace careers in Agriculture – CEO of Sly Farms urges youth as he bags Young Innovators Award

Mildred Akotia, Longue Abul-Razak Sylvester and Audrey

Longue Sylvester Abdul Razak, CEO of Sly Farms, encouraged youth to pursue careers in the agricultural value chain after receiving the Ghana Grows Young Innovators Award.

He, along with Mildred Akotia and Audrey Forson, was recognized for achievements in agriculture and agribusiness.



Each winner received a plaque and GH¢15,000, along with an all-expenses-paid trip to Kenya.

The Ghana Grows AgroFusion Festival highlighted young innovators and included a book launch featuring 200 impact stories.



Rica Rwigamba of Mastercard Foundation emphasized the importance of empowering young entrepreneurs to address challenges like climate change in agriculture.



Read full article