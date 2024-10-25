Embrace sustainable, tech-driven cost management approach – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with dignitaries at the event

Source: Daily Guide

At the opening of the 2024 International Cost Engineering Council and Africa Association of Quantity Surveyors Conference in Accra, Minister for Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged industry professionals to adopt sustainable and technology-driven approaches to construction cost management.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between public and private sectors to redefine traditional practices, highlighting the intersection of sustainability, technology, and financial strategies as key to the industry's future.

The Minister announced the upcoming launch of a comprehensive roadmap, developed with international partners, to decarbonize Ghana’s building and construction sector.



