Emirates cabin crew to step into the virtual world for safety training

Source: Stratcomm Africa

Emirates is extending its virtual training platform, MIRA, to enhance Safety & Emergency Procedures (SEP) training for its 23,000 cabin crew.

The immersive platform features realistic simulations of aircraft interiors and emergency scenarios, allowing the crew to practice key safety tasks like door operations and firefighting.



MIRA supports self-guided, VR-based training with photorealistic visuals and multiplayer scenarios, aiming to scale crew training efficiently.

It also offers a 2D version for mobile access, reducing the need for physical training venues. This initiative aligns with Emirates' growth strategy, ensuring crew competency while optimizing costs and ecological impact.



