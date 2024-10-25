Expert proposes mineral-backed debt-swap to settle energy sector arrears

Gold bars

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor proposes using Ghana’s mineral resources as a debt swap to tackle over $2.3 billion in energy sector debt and reduce idle capacity payments to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

By leveraging resources like gold, bauxite, manganese, and lithium, Ghana could improve liquidity and ease exchange rate vulnerabilities without raising public debt.



The strategy aims to stabilize the energy sector, attract foreign investment, and fund renewable energy initiatives.

Dr. Apetorgbor emphasizes transparency, legal safeguards, and international guidance to ensure effective implementation and long-term energy and fiscal sustainability.



