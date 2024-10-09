Exploitative Shipping Line Fees: GUTA, GIFF Call for Urgent Negotiations

Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of GUTA

Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of GUTA, urged the renegotiation of excessive and unregulated shipping fees in Ghana, which harm businesses and inflate consumer prices.

He supported freight forwarders' protests, highlighting the lack of transparency and arbitrary charges by foreign-owned shipping lines, which cost Ghana over $500 million annually.



Dr. Obeng welcomed the new Ghana Shippers’ Authority Law, which mandates scrutiny and approval of shipping charges to ensure fairness, but stressed the need for strict enforcement.

He emphasized that unchecked fees hurt Ghana's economy and called for government intervention to protect local traders and consumers.



