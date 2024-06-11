Business

Export value of Ghana's cocoa products plummets by some 32.8% in Q1 of 2023

The plummeting cocoa export earnings signal urgent need for action

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's cocoa export earnings have sharply declined, with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reporting a 32.8% drop in the first quarter of this year, bringing earnings to just US$592.2 million compared to the same period in 2023, Graphic Business reports.

