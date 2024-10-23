Business

Facebook and Instagram launch celebrity scam ad crackdown

F45f0e40 906d 11ef B224 4d232983a015.png

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is introducing facial recognition technology to combat scams involving fake celebrity endorsements in ads.

Public figures like Elon Musk and Martin Lewis have been frequent targets, with scammers using their likenesses to promote fraudulent schemes.

The new system will compare flagged ads with celebrities' profile photos, automatically deleting fraudulent ads if a match is found.

Meta will also use facial recognition for account recovery via video selfies. While promising, this technology won't be available in regions like the UK and EU due to regulatory privacy concerns.

Source: BBC