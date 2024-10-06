Facebook launches a Gen Z-focused redesign

These changes aim to transform Facebook into a hub for local connections

Meta is revamping Facebook to attract younger users who are spending more time on TikTok and Instagram.

Key updates include a new “Local” tab for community events and recommendations, an “Explore” tab for personalized content, and a full-screen video player for enhanced viewing experiences.



Facebook is also improving Groups with AI features to assist members and adding a "Matchmaker" option to Facebook Dating.

These changes aim to transform Facebook into a hub for local connections and entertainment, appealing to the next generation of users as its popularity wanes among teens.



