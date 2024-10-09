Female CEOs changing the narrative of leadership in rural banking

female CEOs like Felicia Boamah Hall, Gladys Okyere, and Helen Adjei Yankey are making strides

Women are significantly underrepresented in leadership positions globally, including Ghana's banking sector, where only one out of 23 universal banks has a female managing director.

Despite this, female CEOs like Felicia Boamah Hall, Gladys Okyere, and Helen Adjei Yankey are making strides.



Boamah Hall leads Mponua Rural Bank, achieving record profits; Okyere heads South Birim Rural Bank, promoting women's empowerment; and Yankey has transformed Nwabiagya Rural Bank's profitability significantly.

Their leadership showcases that with resilience, hard work, and support, women can excel and challenge stereotypes in a male-dominated industry.



