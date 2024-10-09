Business

Female CEOs changing the narrative of leadership in rural banking

Capture 12 Ezgif.png female CEOs like Felicia Boamah Hall, Gladys Okyere, and Helen Adjei Yankey are making strides

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

Women are significantly underrepresented in leadership positions globally, including Ghana's banking sector, where only one out of 23 universal banks has a female managing director.

Despite this, female CEOs like Felicia Boamah Hall, Gladys Okyere, and Helen Adjei Yankey are making strides.

Boamah Hall leads Mponua Rural Bank, achieving record profits; Okyere heads South Birim Rural Bank, promoting women's empowerment; and Yankey has transformed Nwabiagya Rural Bank's profitability significantly.

Their leadership showcases that with resilience, hard work, and support, women can excel and challenge stereotypes in a male-dominated industry.

Source: thebftonline.com