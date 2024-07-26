Business

Business
Fidelity Bank Ghana earns accreditation as cybersecurity establishment

Fidelity Bank Ghana Office Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fidelity Bank Ghana has achieved a significant milestone in cybersecurity by obtaining accreditation from the Cyber Security Authority (CSA). The accreditation recognizes Fidelity Bank’s exceptional cybersecurity practices and its commitment to safeguarding customer data and systems.

