Fidelity Bank announces GHS 1 Million GreenTech Innovation Challenge grant fund

Julian Opuni02 Julian Opuni

Thu, 4 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a significant move to propel Ghana’s agricultural sector towards a more sustainable future, Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest privately owned indigenous bank, has announced the GreenTech Innovation Challenge (GTIC) 2024. This initiative will award over GHS 1 million in grant funding to support innovative solutions addressing critical challenges within the country’s agricultural value chain.

