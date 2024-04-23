Fidelity Bank now member of UN Global Compact initiative

Fidelity Bank DMD, Atta Gyan and Executive Director of UNGC, Tolu Kweku Lacroix

Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, the country’s largest privately-owned bank, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing corporate sustainability by becoming a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative. The UNGC is a prestigious voluntary leadership platform dedicated to fostering responsible business practices globally.

Joining over 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories from more than 160 countries, Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited aligns itself with the largest global corporate sustainability initiative.



By joining the UNGC, the bank commits to upholding ten universally accepted principles covering human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption. This commitment extends to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), guiding efforts towards a sustainable and equitable future.



Fidelity Bank Ghana’s decision to join the UNGC seamlessly integrates with the Bank of Ghana’s Sustainable Banking Principles, aiming for financial institutions to positively contribute to the economy, society, and the environment. This alignment underscores Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited’s dedication to responsible business practices and its role as a catalyst for positive change within the banking sector and beyond.



During a brief signing ceremony, Mr. Atta Gyan, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with global corporations to share best practices and develop sustainable business models.

He emphasized the importance of integrating sustainability into core business operations, stating “we look forward to working alongside other global corporations in sharing best practices and advancing the development of sustainable business models that benefit all stakeholders. Our involvement with the UNGC will also provide valuable insights and tools to further integrate sustainability into our core business operations.”



“We are excited about the journey ahead and remain committed to reporting our progress towards meeting these critical goals, thus driving sustainable development across Ghana and beyond,” he added.



Tolu Kweku Lacroix, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network Ghana, commended Fidelity Bank’s commitment to principles such as Human Rights, Labor Rights, Climate Action, and Anti-Corruption, highlighting it as exemplary leadership. He affirmed the UN Global Compact’s support for Fidelity Bank’s goals, aiming to accelerate its impact in Ghana during this decade of Action.



Fidelity Bank’s decision to join the United Nations Global Compact initiative underscores its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The bank has established itself as a corporate leader in sustainability, evidenced by its diverse range of sustainability-focused initiatives across sectors. Notably, the bank convened a successful Sustainability Conference last year as part of its Sustainability Month initiative, drawing participation from UN representatives and sustainability champions across the continent.