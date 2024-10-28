Finance Ministry eyes bond market diversification amidst T-Bill market strain

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance and Abena Osei Asare, Deputy Finance Minister

Ghana’s Ministry of Finance plans to shift from short-term debt reliance towards long-term Eurobond issuance to strengthen fiscal stability.

During the IMF/World Bank meetings, a Ministry spokesperson highlighted that recent bond restructuring has eased domestic and external obligations, benefiting the national budget.



While high inflation in 2022 hindered bond issuance, inflation has since halved, creating a favorable environment for future bond opportunities, particularly for 2025.

The Ministry aims to address rising interest costs on T-bills by fostering a stable, diversified funding strategy, thereby reinforcing fiscal resilience and reducing dependence on short-term borrowing.



