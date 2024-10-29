Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

‘Financial emergency’ as $35.7 Trillion ‘debt bomb’ primes a bitcoin price boom to rival gold

Gfhm.png Tesla chief executive Elon Musk

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: forbes.com

Elon Musk recently called the U.S. debt crisis a "financial emergency" due to the country's growing interest payments, now consuming 23% of tax revenue.

At a Trump campaign event, Musk highlighted his goal to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget, underscoring government inefficiency.

Bitcoin and gold have surged amid inflation concerns fueled by this debt, with the U.S. national debt reaching $34 trillion.

Investor Paul Tudor Jones, concerned with fiscal policies under both major parties, has shifted to gold and bitcoin, viewing them as inflation hedges in a volatile economic landscape.

Read full article

Source: forbes.com