Firm hacked after accidentally hiring North Korean cyber criminal

Source: BBC

A company was hacked after unknowingly hiring a North Korean cybercriminal as a remote IT worker.

The hacker, who faked his credentials, worked for four months, stealing sensitive company data and demanding a six-figure cryptocurrency ransom.



The incident, reported by Secureworks to raise awareness, highlights a growing trend of North Korean workers infiltrating Western companies to fund the regime.

Authorities have warned that North Korean cybercriminals are increasingly turning to data theft and extortion. This case follows a similar incident where another North Korean worker attempted to hack their employer, KnowBe4, using AI-altered images.



