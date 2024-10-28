FirstBank Ghana launches SME Fair to empower local entrepreneurs

Managing Director Victor Yaw Asante highlighted FirstBank's dedication to supporting SMEs

FirstBank Ghana has launched its 2024 SME Fair at the Atomic Junction Branch, aiming to empower local SMEs by providing a platform to showcase their products and services.

The fair, running in two phases from October 28 to November 8 across various branches, includes exhibitions, networking, and business advisory sessions focused on financing, management, and growth strategies.

Managing Director Victor Yaw Asante highlighted FirstBank's dedication to supporting SMEs as critical drivers of economic growth. Additionally, as a partner in Ghana’s YouStart program, FirstBank offers entrepreneurs access to finance, capacity building, and market expansion resources.



Read full article