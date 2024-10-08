FirstBank Ghana recognized for excellence in customer service at the 2023 Ghana customer satisfaction index awards

FirstBank Ghana received accolades

FirstBank Ghana was recognized at the 2023 Ghana Customer Satisfaction Index Report and Recognition Ceremony, winning multiple awards, including Best Bank in Service Quality Consumer Banking and 5-Stars in Customer Satisfaction Consumer and Business Banking.

These accolades reflect FirstBank’s dedication to providing excellent customer experiences across its segments.



The Bank’s continuous efforts in digital innovations, branch efficiency, and staff training contributed to its recognition.

FirstBank’s leaders reaffirmed their commitment to customer-centric service, innovation, and maintaining high standards.



The Bank is part of the First Bank Group, celebrating its 130th anniversary in 2024.



Read full article