Fishers at Anlo Beach lament impact of ‘galamsey’ on their livelihoods

Source: GNA

Fishers at Anlo Beach, Shama District, are facing severe challenges due to illegal mining (galamsey) activities, which have polluted the River Pra and adversely affected marine life.

The contamination has diminished fish stocks, threatening the community’s primary source of income.



Fisherman George Ahiaku highlighted the drastic change in water quality and its impact on their livelihoods, urging the government to take decisive action against galamsey.

Local leaders express concern that without intervention, the situation could lead to a larger crisis for their community.



