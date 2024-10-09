Fraudulent claims said to threaten insurance industry

Source: GNA

Mr. Kwaku Yeboah-Asuamah, CEO of MiLife Insurance Company, expressed deep concern about rising insurance fraud, warning that it threatens the entire industry by diverting resources from genuine claims.

He highlighted instances of professionals falsely reporting deaths for fraudulent claims, emphasizing the legal consequences for such actions.



During the company’s Customer Service Week celebrations in Kumasi, he reaffirmed MiLife's commitment to transparency, trust, and integrity, emphasizing the importance of partnerships.

The week included community engagement activities with teachers, showcasing MiLife's dedication to financial inclusion and quality service in the insurance sector.



