From trade corridors to innovation zones: The future of SEZs

Richmond Kwame Frimpong

Innovation Zones (IZs) prioritize knowledge transfer and technological advancement, fostering collaboration among businesses, research institutions, and governments.

They are crucial for job creation and skills development, especially in response to digital transformation.



IZs can attract foreign direct investment by creating favorable environments for businesses. Examples like Rwanda’s Kigali Innovation City and Kenya’s Konza Technopolis highlight their potential to drive economic growth sustainably.

However, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and complex regulations persist. By addressing these issues, African countries can leverage their resources and youth to build robust innovation ecosystems for sustainable development and economic resilience.



