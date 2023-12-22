GACL boss Pamela Djamson-Tettey retires after attaining statutory retirement age

Pamela Djamson-Tettey served as GACL Managing Director from February 2022

Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Pamela Djamson-Tettey has retired from public service after attaining the statutory age of 60 years.

Madame Djamson-Tettey who has served in the position since February 2022 will be replaced by Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare with effect from December 24, 2023.



This is according to a letter issued by Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah to the Board Chairman of the GACL, Paul Adom-Otchere and dated December 21, 2023.



“As the Managing Director (Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey) retires on 23rd December 2023, H.E. the President has nominated Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare for appointment as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) with effect from 24th December 2023,” the letter read.



“You are requested to kindly take necessary steps to give effect to the above decision, in accordance with the Company’s Act, 2019 (Act 992) and other relevant Regulations of the Company. In furtherance of this, a copy of Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare’s CV is attached for your necessary attention,” the Transport Minister added.



The Minister however directed to GACL Board Chair to ensure that, employees who have attained the statutory retirement age, must proceed to then retire.

The Transport Minister also directed the GACL Board Chairman to urgently facilitate the exit of the under-listed persons:



*Mr. Emmanuel Akotoa Fianko – Group Executive, Procurement.



*Col (Rtd) Emmanuel Akohene Mensah – Director, Aviation Security.



*Mr. Yaw Appiah-Danquah – Director, Airports Planning & Projects.



MA